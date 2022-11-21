Published November 21, 2022

By James Kay

Virginia was devastated last week when three members of its football were shot dead by a former player. Mike Hollins and teammate Marlee Morgan were left in critical condition. However, Hollins’ family shared a positive development about how he is doing as he tries to recover.

“Mike has been discharged!!!” Brenda Hollins, Mike’s mother, wrote in a twitter post. “I want to thank everyone for their prayers, text messages, and calls. This has truly been a test of faith and I’m grateful. GOD has shown me he is faithful! Please continue praying for Mike as he recovers and settles into his new life. Please continue praying for the Chandler, Davis [and] Perry families! They need us!!!”

While in the hospital, Hollins has been unable to communicate to his family outside of being able to write notes. However, he is now able to walk again after getting surgery to remove the bullet in his body. One of his goals is to be able to walk across the stage during his graduation. Hollins is close to graduating with a bachelor’s degree and is hoping his continued progress will help him achieve his goal.

“We talked about that today,” said Brenda Hollins. “Since this incident, his plans haven’t changed, he’s just looking further into other things. It’s just given him a new lease, which is a blessing. And I’m so happy that he to this point. Football was his life. He’s still have football on his mind, but it’s like he is seeing things brighter. And he’s looking further.”