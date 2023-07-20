New details have emerged about Ariana Grande's new boyfriend and costar Ethan Slater amid her split from Dalton Gomez.

Prior to his reported romance with Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater married Lilly Jay in November 2018. They were dating six years prior to their marriage and were high school sweethearts. The former couple welcomed a son last year and are now separated.

This news follows Grande's separation from real estate broker Dalton Gomez. Gomez and Grande were married for two years prior to the split. A source told PEOPLE that the two have been separated since the beginning of the year.

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January,” a source told PEOPLE Thursday. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.”

Grande will be playing Glinda the Good Witch in the Wicked movie and has been filming overseas in the U.K. The long distance is a partial reason as to why the split happened an insider confirmed to PEOPLE.

“She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton,” the source said. “He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.”

Slater will play Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose in the film. The film does not have a release date at this point.