Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have decided to end their marriage after two years together. A source told Page Six, that the couple who got married in 2021, have been separated since January but have since remained “amicable” during their time apart.

“They came to the decision together,” one insider told the publication. “They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends.”

The insider added that Gomez tried to save their marriage by flying out to London where Grande was filming Wicked. The “Thank You, Next” singer will be playing Glinda The Good Witch.

According to PEOPLE, distance reportedly played a role in the end of their relationship while Ariana Grande was filming Wicked in the U.K.

“She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton,” the source tells PEOPLE exclusively on Monday.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles,” the insider notes of Gomez's job as a luxury real estate agent. “It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.”

“They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”

Fans believed there were marital troubles when the Grammy winner was seen without her wedding ring while she watched Wimbledon over the weekend.

The two tied the knot in May 2021 at her Montecito, Calif., home. The ceremony was small and only included their close family members and friends.

“It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love,” her rep told People at the time. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”