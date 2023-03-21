Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Team Japan will take on Team USA in the World Baseball Classic championship game, and Shohei Ohtani is available to pitch one inning out of the bullpen for Team Japan, according to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.

Angels manager Phil Kevin said he would be available, and that it will not impact his availability to start on Opening Day, according to Bollinger.

Shohei Ohtani is not expected to start the game for Team Japan, but coming out of the bullpen, it could present a dramatic situation where he faces his Angels teammate Mike Trout with the game on the line. That is a scenario that baseball fans have dreamed about since before the tournament started.

The starter for Team Japan is expected to be Shota Imanaga, a lefty. With players like Mike Trout, Paul Goldschmidt and Tim Anderson in the Team USA lineup, it could be a tough matchup for Shota Imanaga.

It will not be an easy task for Team USA starter Merrill Kelly either. Obviously Ohtani will be in the lineup for Team Japan, but they have other hitters that have proved to be dangerous throughout the tournament, especially last night against Team Mexico.

New Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida has had a great tournament, and came through with a three-run home run in the game against Team Mexico.

Munetaka Murakami is also a dangerous hitter in the Team Japan lineup. There is much anticipation surrounding his posting eligibility after the 2025 season, and he should have many suitors athletic the time.

Tonight’s game will be the center of attention for baseball fans, and we might be seeing Ohtani in a big spot on the mound.