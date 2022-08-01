Shohei Ohtani: The best trade package Mets must offer to Angels

Currently sitting at fourth place in the AL West with a 43-59 record, the Los Angeles Angels look like they’re in for yet another disappointing finish to their season. After a few failed attempts at building a winning team around franchise superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the Angels are now starting to explore other options. With a playoff appearance far out of reach and not seeming likely for them this season, LA could look to break up their superstar tandem in the hopes of getting a decent return for Ohtani.

One team that would be a great fit for Ohtani’s elite play is the New York Mets. On the Mets, Ohtani would come right in and make an immediate impact on a ready-made contender that has its sights set on a World Series title in 2022. Let’s now take a look at the best trade package the Mets must offer to the Angels for Ohtani.

Proposed trade

Mets receive: Shohei Ohtani

Angels receive: Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Tylor Megill, and three more prospects

This is one trade that would make Steve Cohen very happy. Having an all-time great talent like Ohtani on his New York Mets squad would definitely elevate their status as true contenders for the 2022 World Series title. The Mets are actively seeking a DH and in need of starting pitcher depth, and Shohei Ohtani would be able to check off both of those boxes. Ohtani’s elite bat and dominance on the bump could be the missing link to the Mets winning their first championship since 1986.

In just his fourth season in the MLB, Ohtani has already established himself as on of the best players in the game with a BA of .262, WAR of 20.4, 294 runs, 309 RBI, and 66 stolen bases. On the Mets, he’d be even more dominant playing with the likes of Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, and Francisco Lindor. For the Angels, they’d be gaining an influx of new players to give them a more complete rotation.

This would also compensate for the loss of Ohtani. With the additions of Francisco Alvarez, Alex Ramirez, and Ronny Mauricio along with multiple other prospects, the Angels would make sufficient gains in this transaction. Alvarez is the best prospect the Mets have and Mauricio and Megill along with the other prospects could give the Angels some building blocks for the future. Surrounding Mike Trout with a more youthful core could be just the change that LA needs to shake things up in the hopes of returning to the playoffs down the road.

All-in-all, both teams would come out of this trade with a big win while shaking up their rosters and improving on different fronts. While the Mets are set on championship or bust and would be in a prime position to achieve this with the addition of Shohei Ohtani, the Angels could be prepared to compete and nab a playoff spot in 2023. If the Mets are serious about trading for Shohei Ohtani, then this is the best haul they could offer for the five-tool stud who’s due for a title shot.