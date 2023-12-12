CM Punk and Cody Rhodes will be in the 2024 Royal Rumble. The question is, which one of them will end up winning?

On January 27, WWE will hold the 37th annual Royal Rumble event. Although the PLE is well over a month away, things are already starting to heat up. Both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have announced that they will be entering the Royal Rumble match, hoping to punch their ticket and main event WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

If Cody Rhodes wins the match, we all know he will go on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and try to finish his story (again). On the other side, if CM Punk wins, we all know he will go on to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and main event his first WrestleMania.

This year's Royal Rumble match will be one of the most exciting Rumble matches in recent history. There are more than a handful of superstars who have a legitimate case to win the match. Although I'm talking about Punk and Rhodes winning, there is a possibility that neither will walk out of Florida as the 2024 Royal Rumble winner. We can talk about how superstars like Gunther, LA Knight, and even Randy Orton deserve to win the match because they certainly have a strong case, but in my opinion, it has to be Punk or Rhodes.

Whether it's Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II or CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes, both matches are main-event-worthy. Regardless of who wins the Royal Rumble match, both matches will probably take place at WrestleMania anyway. Whoever wins the match will know sooner than the other that they will be main-eventing the Grandest Stage of Them All.

But what if WWE pulled the ultimate swerve and had both superstars win the Royal Rumble match? It sounds crazy, but it's been done before. In the 1994 Royal Rumble match, both Bret Hart and Lex Luger eliminated each other at the same time. Both men's feet touched the floor simultaneously, and they were declared co-winners of the Rumble match. 30 years later, WWE can recreate this iconic moment, and honestly, this would be the perfect time to do it.

