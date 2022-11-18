Published November 18, 2022

By Franz Christian Irorita · 3 min read

We first saw the arrival of Yae Miko back in version 2.5, but Yae Miko will once again grace us with her re-rerun banner in version 3.2. Being the head shrine maiden of Grand Narukami Shrine and Ei’s closest confidant, her major involvement in the Archon quests has led players to speculate about her gameplay. In this article, we will discuss the strengths and weaknesses of Yae Miko, and determine whether she’s worth your Primogems or not.

Why you should pull for Yae Miko

Yae Miko is a 5-star Electro catalyst user, who has both high sustained damage and high burst damage at the same time. She’s proficient at both aspects of dealing damage, though not exceptional at either, which is perfectly understandable for the sake of game balance. Being Electro is something that benefits her kit, especially considering the very steep energy cost of her Elemental Burst.

It’s not a surprise that she works perfectly well with Raiden Shogun, not only story-wise but gameplay-wise. Raiden is already considered a flexible and powerful Electro battery, which covers up most of Yae Miko’s weaknesses. This also allows the activation of Electro Resonance, which further increases the energy yield of the team they are both in.

Being a catalyst user, Yae Miko can also be used as a flexible support who can heavily buff carries, while inflicting a decent amount of extra DPS with her Elemental Skill. She can make use of the Tenacity of the Millelith artifact set, which perfectly synergizes with the way her Elemental Skill works. She can also equip the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers, which is arguably the best support weapon in the game.

Overall, Yae Miko is a great pull if you are looking for a flexible character who can fulfill multiple roles in the future. She still has a lot of room for growth, so having her will feel like an insurance for future content. To summarize, here is the list of reasons why pulling for Yae Miko is worth it:

You like her design and/or gameplay. You want a flexible Electro DPS/Support who can fill multiple roles. You have Raiden Shogun and want to try a new team composition. You have a strong 5-star catalyst and are looking for a good catalyst user to make use of it. You also want to get Layla.

Why you should save your Primogems instead

As evident with the other Electro characters, there’s no doubt that the Electro archetype is not in a good spot in the meta. Most of them are simply batteries or dedicated supports, and Yae Miko is no exception. Without Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko’s problems are aggravated, especially when you don’t have good artifact rolls. She also requires a ton of investment for a sub-DPS, which might be better allocated for other characters who can hyper-carry.

Yae Miko also comes along with two other amazing reruns in the same patch, which are Raiden Shogun and Kokomi. Raiden Shogun is an amazing character with arguably more utility than Yae Miko, while Kokomi has seen much greater use recently thanks to her immense healing and hydro application.

To summarize, here are a couple of reasons why skipping Yae Miko might be a better idea: