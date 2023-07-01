As the clock struck 6:00 p.m. ET. on June 30, every team in the Association began to scramble to put their deals together at the start of NBA free agency. Well, this is true for some teams that actually followed the rules, as other seemed to have their deals lined up right as the free agency period began.

But there is no such thing as tampering, it doesn't exist right?

Within the first hour of NBA free agency, over $1 billion was spent on new contracts, highlighted by the Golden State Warriors retaining Draymond Green on a four-year, $100 million contract, the Washington Wizards bringing back Kyle Kuzma on a four-year, $102 million contract and the Portland Trail Blazers agreeing to a five-year, $160 million contract with Jerami Grant.

However the biggest deal and biggest winner of free agency so far was Fred VanVleet, as he earned himself a three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets. This was a decision that was not as clear as many had imagined, as it was expected that VanVleet was prepared to sign with the Rockets right as the free agency period opened. That was not the case with the former undrafted guard. VanVleet had met with both the Toronto Raptors and Rockets and there was genuine interest from the 29-year-old guard to return to Toronto, the organization that gave him a chance to prove himself in 2016, league sources told ClutchPoints.

Originally thought to be offered a three-year deal by the Raptors, Masai Ujiri and Toronto's front office presented a four-year, guaranteed contract to VanVleet in hopes that he would return to the team. The Raptors remained confident in their offer and believed that the veteran guard would be more apt to return on a four-year contract rather than a three-year deal. On the other side of things, sources said the Rockets had originally offered VanVleet a two-year, max-level contract that would have paid him over $80 million in total. Houston entered free agency with VanVleet at the top of their wish list and when word got back to them that he was seriously considering a return to Toronto, they increased their offer.

The Rockets' three-year, $130 million offer to VanVleet completely shifted the view point of this situation, sources said, leading to the biggest deal in free agency this offseason. Wanting to find ways to improve immediately and wanting to secure their backcourt, the former Raptors guard now joins a younger, rising Rockets team that has a lot of potential to make noise in the Western Conference.

Left with an empty feeling in their stomachs, the Raptors acted quickly to replace VanVleet's production in their backcourt. With Gabe Vincent coming off the board earlier in free agency, a player many around the league thought to be a possible target of Toronto's, the Raptors turned their attention to Dennis Schroder. A crafty playmaker who found success on his smaller contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this past season, Schroder agreed to a two-year, $26 million deal with Toronto.

Maintaining the mindset of moving forward with Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Gary Trent Jr., the Raptors still believe they have what it takes to compete in the Eastern Conference. They knew bringing back VanVleet was not going to be an easy task and even though they lost him to the Rockets, Schroder is a player they truly believe in as their primary ball-handler in the backcourt. In what turned out to be a very small market for big men, retaining Jakob Poeltl did not turn out to be a concern for the Raptors whatsoever, as he signed a new four-year, $80 million contract with them.

Gabe Vincent's free agency decision

Behind Fred VanVleet, Gabe Vincent was viewed by many around the league as the next-best guard available. Another undrafted player, Vincent rapidly became a key part of the Miami Heat's success through the years and he proved to be a starting-caliber point guard this past season when he helped take the Heat to the NBA Finals. There was expected to be a very wide market for Vincent when the free agency period began and that was the case.

The Raptors, Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, and Minnesota Timberwolves all expressed interest in the 27-year-old, league sources told ClutchPoints, but it was the Lakers who made the biggest impact in terms of interest. The most active team on the first day of free agency, Los Angeles, and general manager Rob Pelinka continued to be aggressive in the open market, much like they were at the trade deadline this past season. Retaining both Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura was a priority for this franchise and the Lakers were able to accomplish new deals with both talents. When the opportunity to pursue Vincent came their way though and when it became clear there was genuine interest going both ways, Pelinka seized his opportunity to get a deal done with one of the better players available.

Vincent agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lakers in what many tend to believe was the biggest surprise of free agency thus far. The opportunity to be a lead guard for the Lakers is something Vincent valued highly, sources said, and money obviously played a big factor in his departure from Miami. Looking to keep him on a contract that would have paid him around $7.7 million during the 2023-24 season, the Heat were simply outbid by the Lakers' offer. As far as Toronto's pursuit of Vincent, there was no contact between the two sides once the free agency period began, sources said.

After making the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers have gone out and drastically improved their roster this offseason in NBA free agency. They retained Hachimura, as well as D'Angelo Russell, and Reaves followed suit with a new four-year deal on Saturday. Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince, and Cam Reddish also join Vincent as the new faces in Los Angeles.

Damian Lillard's trade request

The time has finally come. Despite his persistent pledge to remain with the Portland Trail Blazers for the remainder of his career, Damian Lillard requested a trade from his team of 11 years on Saturday, per multiple reports.

After agreeing to terms on a new five-year, $160 million deal with Jerami Grant in free agency on Friday, a player Lillard wanted the Blazers to keep, the seven-time All-Star now has his sights set on joining a new franchise with the Miami Heat emerging as serious threats to trade for him. The idea of Lillard going to Miami has long been rumored and there are not many around the league who believe he will end up elsewhere.

Lillard would like to contend for a championship alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in Miami and he surely would have put them in a better position to win a title this past season. The Heat are coming off their NBA Finals run and their roster has already seen some big changes. Vincent departed for Los Angeles as mentioned above, as Max Strus is going to be heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a sign-and-trade deal. The Heat also dealt Victor Oladipo to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a deal made for cap relief, and Miami also signed Thomas Bryant for added frontcourt depth.

A path to the Heat is not necessarily logical from Portland's point of view, as they could get more assets from other teams like the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs in trade talks. However, Lillard wants to go to the Heat and all indications do point towards the Blazers making sure their star guard gets what he wants. To acquire Lillard, the Heat will need to do their best to match what would be nearly $45 million in incoming salary. Trading out close to $40 million would get a deal done, which is why Kyle Lowry in the final year of his contract would absolutely be included in any package for the seven-time All-Star. Whether or not he would remain with the Blazers or go to a potential third team is yet to be known.

Then the attention turns to the other assets going to Portland in a Lillard trade package, as Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin, and Nikola Jovic are next in line to be added to this deal. Looking at Miami's draft capital, they owe the Oklahoma City Thunder their 2025 first-round pick that is lottery-protected. Changing the protections on this pick and sending it to the Thunder outright may be the only way the Heat can get a deal done for Lillard, as all of their first-round picks are practically tied up as a result of their obligation to the Thunder.

In doing so, the Heat would have access to both their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks, as well as swaps in 2026 and 2028. If Miami can change the protections on their pick going to Oklahoma City, they will have the draft picks they need to get a deal done, especially since they could be attached with the likes of Lowry, Herro, Robinson and/or Martin.

What's next for the Wizards?

After trading away Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Chris Paul after they acquired him from the Phoenix Suns, the Washington Wizards have remained busy under Michael Winger's new leadership. Jordan Poole is set to be a focal point for Washington moving forward, as is Kyle Kuzma after agreeing to a new long-term deal with the Wizards.

Kuzma received interest from both the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets in NBA free agency, sources said, but his market began to decline heading into free agency due to several factors. The Kings began negotiating a new deal with veteran Harrison Barnes, which they got done ahead of free agency, and the Rockets turned their attention and funds toward VanVleet. The Utah Jazz were also linked to Kuzma dating back to the trade deadline, but they had no need to pursue him after landing John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks.

The Wizards also made headlines late Friday night when they dealt Monte Morris to the Detroit Pistons. Receiving calls from numerous teams regarding Morris' availability, the Wizards continued to add future draft assets by dealing him to Detroit. Morris now figures to serve a key sixth-man-like role behind Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

What's next for the Heat?

Losing both Gabe Vincent and Max Strus is not ideal for the defending Eastern Conference champions, but the Heat know they are in line to acquire Damian Lillard. They have the assets and tradeable salaries needed to deal for the superstar point guard and the belief around the league is that Miami will have a new “Big 3” at the start of training camp with Lillard standing alongside both Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

As for the rest of the Heat's roster, they signed Thomas Bryant, as mentioned earlier, and they also made a move to bring in veteran Josh Richardson. Spending the first four seasons of his career in Miami, Richardson heads back to South Beach despite interest from other teams around the league. His connection with head coach Erik Spoelstra played a big role in his return, sources said, and Spoelstra's recruiting pitch ultimately resulted in Richardson wanting to play for the Heat again.

Assuming they can get a deal done for Lillard, the Heat will look to fill out their roster with experienced, veteran talents who can help them get back to the NBA Finals.

Other notes and intel from around NBA ahead of free agency