USA gymnastics star Simone Biles is not far removed from a stout showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Biles secured four medals from the summer games, three of each were golds. Biles' husband and Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens has been highly supportive of her endeavors. Thus, Biles decided to honor her partner with a new tattoo.

Biles got a “J” tattoo on her ring finger as an apparent homage to Owens, as seen on TMZ's X (formerly Twitter) account:

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been together since 2020 and got married in April 2023. Their common ground of being elite athletes is one factor that has allowed their relationship to flourish. Just as Biles respects and cherishes Owens, Owens reciprocates.

The Bears safety delivered a heartwarming take on his wife after her success at the 2024 Olympics.

“She's amazing, isn't she? I'm over the moon,” Owens said during an appearance on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp Live. “I was just excited that I was able to sit there and I was able to witness it and experience the energy, the culture and just watch everyone react to her.”

Simone Biles helped lead the Team USA gymnastics squad to gold in the team event. In addition, she took gold in the all-around and vault finals before finally securing a silver in in the floor exercise final. Biles has accumulated 11 individual medals, including seven gold.

Jonathan Owens continued his praise of Biles saying she was his “warrior.” Owens' takes are fitting, considering the long-time dominance of Biles. Owens wants to help the Bears establish similar dominance.

Chicago possesses a 1-1 record through the first part of the 2024 season. The team looks to improve after failing to reach the playoffs after the 2023 season. With Owens and the rest of the team's stout contributors, they have what it takes to climb the NFC.