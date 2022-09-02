3 veteran Jazz players the Sixers should trade for

The Philadelphia 76ers have a solid roster coming into the 2022-23 NBA season. However, they could still use some roster upgrades. Now that the Utah Jazz are unquestionably in rebuild/fire sale mode, the Sixers should call them up and see if they can acquire one of the veterans still left on the team.

The trades of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert signify a long rebuild for Utah. The trades of Royce O’Neale and Patrick Beverley suggest that every remaining veteran the Jazz have is available. The Sixers will likely be one of many playoff teams to inquire about them.

This is the perfect opportunity for the Sixers to try to trade Matisse Thybulle. The stout defender is due for a new contract next offseason but his massive offensive deficiencies put Philly in a tough spot. They came into this offseason needing to find an upgrade for him but have not been able to so far.

Philadelphia can use the contracts of Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Georges Niang to land a few of the players the Jazz have. Since the Sixers need to consolidate its roster, a trade for a potential roster upgrade would be the ideal way to do so.

Because Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic and Lauri Markkanen have salaries that are too big for the Sixers to trade for without giving up one of their key players, they are off the table. That leaves only four names to choose from: Stanley Johnson, Rudy Gay, Jordan Clarkson and Malik Beasley.

Let’s examine the three best choices for the Sixers to trade for.

3. Rudy Gay

The Sixers already have a backup power forward but could improve at that spot by swapping Niang with the 16-year veteran.

Last season, Gay averaged just 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.9 minutes per game last season. He shot 41.4 percent from deep and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. Assuming that Paul Reed firmly has the backup center spot locked down, Gay would be a solid complement to him. His shooting would be beneficial to have next to him and he is an upgrade over Niang because he offers a little bit more shot creation. He could also be a defensive upgrade if he continues to buy in on that end and utilize his size.

Obviously, the Sixers wouldn’t task Gay with being a key to the offense, so his ability to create for himself seems moot. However, having a floor spacer that can take advantage of a defensive misalignment more often would be helpful. He also has some experience playing at the five, which Doc Rivers could experiment with if he so chooses. (He won’t, but the possibility is there.)

Since Gay makes just over $6 million, the Sixers may not have to trade Thybulle for him. They could substitute him for a future second-round pick. Even though Gay presents an upgrade, it wouldn’t be by much and Niang’s highly efficient 3-point shooting would also look very nice next to Reed. It would be unwise for the Sixers to use their assets on him if they can land either of the next two players on the list.

2. Jordan Clarkson

It wouldn’t hurt the Sixers to bolster their bench with scorers. Clarkson, a recent Sixth Man of the Year award recipient, could be a strong help.

Last season, Clarkson averaged 16.0 points in 27.1 minutes per game, along with 3.5. rebounds and 2.5 assists, while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from deep. His shifty handles and pull-up shooting allow him to get buckets against second units.

Bringing Clarkson off the bench with De’Anthony Melton would give the Sixers a stellar bench tandem. They complement each other well and could also be valuable playing alongside the starters. Clarkson’s ability to put pressure on the defense could help free up Melton, a solid shooter who is also comfortable attacking the rim.

However, Clarkson has a player option that could make him a free agent after this season. This makes him a bit of a risky acquisition for the Sixers. His play style may also make him less effective when the competition heats up. When the ball gets taken out of his hands, his value diminishes. He would have to become more comfortable in catch-and-shoot scenarios to be truly valuable in the postseason.

The Jazz have one other veteran that would be ideal for Philly.

1. Malik Beasley

Beasley is a sharpshooter who can shoot but also put the ball on the deck and score occasionally. The former Minnesota Timberwolves guard made his way to Utah in the Gibert deal. The Sixers should not let him play a second basketball for the Jazz.

🔥 33 POINTS ON 11-17 3PT 🔥 Malik Beasley made HISTORY last night with 33 points on a @Timberwolves record 11 three-pointers! It was the most points ever scored by an @NBA player on strictly threes. #GLeagueAlum pic.twitter.com/FAFl4RMiy3 — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 10, 2022

In 25.0 minutes per game last season, Beasley averaged 12.1 points, 2.9. rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The 25-year-old shot just 39.1 percent from the field but took nearly 75 percent of his shot attempts from beyond the arc, converting them at a 37.7 percent rate.

The Sixers will likely replace Danny Green’s spot in the lineup with P.J. Tucker due to his marksmanship and defensive toughness. However, Tucker is not as adept at relocating and quickly letting a shot fly. He is money from a stationary position but the Sixers could use someone who can come off a screen, turn and let it fly. Beasley can do just that and has the athletic pop to finish inside.

Beasley would be the better option for the Sixers over Clarkson because he is younger and more willing to bomb away from deep. Although it would help to have another guy who can go get a bucket, the Sixers have plenty of guys who can handle the ball. What they would really benefit from is someone who can provide floor spacing and shoot efficiently from deep. He also has a team option for the 2023-24 season.

Before the season begins, the Sixers should try to find a way to bring Beasley in. It may cost them some more assets than just Thybulle (perhaps some draft picks and/or a young player like Isaiah Joe or Charles Bassey) but it could very much be worth it.