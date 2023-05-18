Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ offseason is underway after once again losing in the second round of the playoffs. The reality of having to trade Joel Embiid hasn’t truly arrived but it’s still getting too close for comfort. The Sixers have to get it right this offseason.

While the possibility of James Harden going to Houston still exists — and is perhaps more of a likelihood than a possibility in some aspects — Daryl Morey wants to retain Harden. Embiid voiced his belief in the EmBeard duo, too, saying they have unfinished bussiness after squandering Game 7 against the Boston Celtics. On top of solving that situation and hiring a new head coach, Philly has a roster in need of retooling.

Using the big contract of Tobias Harris as a trade chip could give Philly the chance to make a big splash. Using smaller contracts could also work, though Philly will have to make sure it hones in on the right targets due to its lack of available picks to trade. Here are three early trade targets for the Sixers to consider.

5. Buddy Hield

Once upon a time, the Sixers paired Embiid with a great shooter in JJ Redick. The duo had a two-man game centered around dribble-handoffs and screens on the wing where Redick got space to fire away on off-balanced shots while taking Embiid’s defender with him, opening up room for him to attack on the short roll. Philly could replicate that successful pairing by acquiring Hield from the Indiana Pacers.

Hield, who was second in threes made this season behind only Klay Thompson, can comfortably shoot the three-ball in a variety of ways. He has the mobility and handles to attack closeouts just fine and can shoot with a hand in his face, which many of the Sixers’ shooters were unwilling to do. While he isn’t the most ferocious defender and is limited on offense outside of shooting, that one elite skill is enough for Philly to look his way.

If the Sixers want to make it riskier for defenses to double Embiid, adding another strong shooter around him is the key. Hield has been one of the best high-volume shooters in the NBA for years now, making his potential fit in Philly an intriguing one.

4. Delon Wright

Wright is a versatile wing of the 3-and-D mold that could fit well into a variety of schemes the Sixers want to deploy. Over the past four seasons, the. 31-year-old shot 36.7 percent from deep and proved to be a strong perimeter defender. With just an expiring, $8 million contract to his name, he shouldn’t be hard to acquire, either.

The Sixers’ inability to contain dribble penetration was a massive weak point that showed throughout the season. Adding Wright could give the Sixers the chance to always have an offense-defense pairing with their backcourt. His minutes coming alongside that of Harden or Tyrese Maxey — who did make strides on defense but is still a work in progress — would free up De’Anthony Melton to play heavily alongside the other star.

One issue with the Sixers going for Wright is that he, like Melton, is a guard that plays like a wing, meaning he isn’t the ideal defender to spend a playoff series guarding someone like Jayson Tatum or Jimmy Butler. Still, he has the makings of a role player that can make an impact deep in the playoffs.

3. John Collins

While Collins and Embiid have some bad blood, the Atlanta Hawks forward has the skills to complement him nicely. After years of rumors saying that he wants a change of scenery, the asking price in a trade shouldn’t be too expensive for the Sixers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Collins is a strong lob threat, has proven to be a capable shooter in past seasons and would make the Sixers a better rebounding squad. Having him roam the baseline to either catch an alley-oop or space the floor could give Philly’s offense an extra wrinkle they seemed to be missing as the going got tougher.

Adding Collins would likely move P.J. Tucker to the bench, which could very well be a good thing for the Sixers. Tucker playing fewer minutes should help keep him fresher for the playoffs. His leadership shouldn’t take a hit with the change in role, as players and coaches alike respect his tenacity and hustle.

Making a move for another player who is best suited to be a power forward is, understandably, not the most exciting move. But Collins could make it work with his ability to space the floor in multiple ways.

While the Detroit Pistons weren’t eager to move on from Bogdanovic at the trade deadline, they could look to move on from him this offseason. Plenty of teams should show interest again. The Sixers should be one of them.

Bogdanovic has shot over 40 percent from deep in four of the last six seasons, including last year with the Detroit Pistons. Roughly half of his shots have come from beyond the arc over the past few years and his ability to score on his own (plus make heads-up passes) would make him a solid DHO/pick-and-roll partner with Embiid. With a player who commands double-teams as often as Embiid does, Bogdanovic would have tons of room to feast.

At 34 years old, Bogdanovic is on the older side. And although he has prototypical wing size at 6-foot-7, he shouldn’t be expected to hang with the toughest wings to defend. The Pistons’ asking price was quite high when they shopped him but because of what he can bring to the Sixers’ offense, he’s worth inquiring about.

Could the Sixers actually add a 2023 All-Star this offseason? They don’t have the assets to outbid most teams and acquiring a legit star will not be easy. It takes a special situation for an All-Star to be potentially available for trade. Enter the Utah Jazz and Lauri Markkanen, who would give Philly another go-to scorer/shooter and great lineup versatility.

It’s clear that the Jazz want to go the route of a full rebuild. They traded two starters (Mike Conley and Jarred Vanderbilt) and a key bench player (Malik Beasley) to Western Conference rivals in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick at the deadline. The aforementioned Bogdanovic was shipped from Utah to Detroit for pennies on the dollar. While Markkanen took home the Most Improved Player award for blossoming into a very good scorer, it seems like Utah will want to move on from him at some point, too.

Now, that’s not to say it will be easy to pry Markkanen away. But the soon-to-be-26-year-old will need a contract extension in the coming years and doesn’t match the timeline of the super young players the Jazz will draft and build around. Although Utah is happy to have him aboard and wasn’t ready to move on from him at the trade deadline, getting more assets for the future has been their M.O. as of late.

If the Sixers offer all the draft picks they have on the table — a 2029 first-rounder and a scattering of second-rounders — Utah may be inclined to listen. Including Jaden Springer, a 20-year-old with upside as a good defender, could make a deal more enticing. It will take a lot of convincing and perhaps getting a third team involve or the Sixers to land Markkanen. As long as the seven-foot sharpshooter resides on a team on the precipice of a full-on tank, Philly would be wise to keep its eyes on him.