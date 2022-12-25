By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

James Harden put on a show for the basketball world on Thursday night as he dished out a mind-numbing 21 dimes in a 119-114 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Philadelphia 76ers had one of the best performances of his career — at least from a playmaking standpoint — as he set a new career high for most assists in a single game.

After the game, Harden was informed about tying Maurice Cheeks and the great Wilt Chamberlain for the all-time Sixers single-game assists record of 21 dimes. Being the competitor that he is, the former league MVP focused on the fact that he could have gotten to 22 had it not been for his teammates:

“I wish somebody would’ve told me. I would’ve tried to get 22 or I would’ve got pissed at one of my teammates for missing a layup or easy shot,” Harden joked, via Paul Hudrick of SB Nation.

James was obviously kidding here. After all, he wouldn’t have gotten to 21 assists if his teammates didn’t make their shots. It was a majestic performance for the ages, and those who witnessed it were lucky to do so.

In case you forgot, James Harden is a pretty good scorer, too. The fact that he’s a three-time NBA scoring champion is a clear testament to this fact. The 33-year-old is no longer averaging 36 points a night these days, but the fact that he remains to be one of the best facilitators in the entire league just speaks of Harden’s elite versatility.

“A lot of people can’t transform their game, if that’s what you want to call it,” Harden said. “There’s only a handful of guys that be a really good scorer but still be a facilitator. It’s a credit to the work I’ve put in, my IQ and just going out there and being the playmaker that I am. I’ve always been a playmaker but in other scenarios I had to score a lot more. That’s one of the reasons why I’m here and it’s working well.”

I see no lies here. For Sixers fans, they’re just happy to be seeing this type of production from Harden. He’s been integral to Philly’s success this season, and it goes without saying that he will be key to this team’s title aspirations.