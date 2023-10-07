The Philadelphia 76ers and guard James Harden have had a strained relationship in recent months, to say the least. Harden requested a trade from the Sixers earlier this offseason and has since gone on the record calling Philadelphia general manager Daryl Morey a liar on multiple occasions.

Recently, retired NBA guard Baron Davis stopped by The Hoop Chat podcast to discuss the saga and why he is reserving judgment on Harden.

“Obviously, a lot of blame is placed on Harden, but Daryl Morey has not done a great job since he's been in Philadelphia,” said Davis. “He's a numbers guy, he's a stat guy, but he should be the one in the media. People are talking more about James Harden. Whatever him and James are going through, I'm going to look at it from the perspective of, ‘Why does a player want to leave?'”

The Sixers are currently trying to insert themselves in the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference. Last season, it was the Boston Celtics who ended Philadelphia's season in the second round of the playoffs. The Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks have both made significant additions this offseason, and that's not even to mention the reigning conference champion Miami Heat.

James Harden certainly seems to think there are greener pastures outside of the City of Brotherly Love. While it's unclear what exactly is the true source of animosity between Harden and Daryl Morey, it's hard to envision tensions easing up anytime soon.

The Sixers are scheduled to tip off their 2023-24 season against the Bucks on October 26.