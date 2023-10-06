James Harden showing up to Philadelphia 76ers training camp earlier this week came as a shock to many. After requesting a trade from the Sixers back in July, Harden grew very frustrated with team president Daryl Morey and there were many speculating that the former league MVP would begin causing problems in order to get his way.

So far, Harden has been a participant in team practices, as well as acting as if nothing happened this offseason. Even though it appears as if he is still wanting to be traded from Philadelphia, the All-Star guard is preparing for the start of the 2023-24 regular season.

On Friday, head coach Nick Nurse told reporters that Harden continued to work out with his team on the court and was a full participant in practice, according to Sixers reporter Austin Krell. As for what this means pertaining to the 76ers preseason opener against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, October 8, there is still no telling if Harden will play.

In addition to Harden potentially sitting out this first game, other Sixers starters may also be on the sideline due to the team wanting to ramp up others before the start of the regular season.

The drama surrounding Harden and the 76ers has been the talk of the NBA offseason. Him showing up to training camp and not stirring the pot at all is definitely more of a storyline than a headline at this point, especially since he was adamant about sitting out amid his trade request. It's worth noting that before showing up to camp on Wednesday, Harden did not attend the team's Media Day earlier in the week.

At this point, it is a huge unknown whether or not the 76ers will still seek a trade involving the ten-time All-Star. The Los Angeles Clippers, Harden's desired destination, have been in talks with Philadelphia in recent weeks, reportedly offering up a couple of draft picks. The Sixers have remained interested in Terance Mann, a player the Clippers have been hesitant to include in trade discussions.

With less than three weeks before the new season begins, the 76ers have some major decisions to make. It's certainly good news for the organization that Harden is back and participating in practices, but there is still no telling as to if he will play in preseason games.