Joel Embiid is special. There's a reason the Philadelphia 76ers center won MVP in the 2022-23 season. Carmelo Anthony, however, put Embiid's greatness in a better perspective while praising the big man.

Anthony has nothing but admiration for Embiid and the work he has done so far in his career. Melo has seen how much Embiid's game has grown, and he couldn't help but commend him for it. The former Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks superstar added that Embiid's intangibles are truly incredible, noting that his feel for the game is an innate talent that couldn't be compared to anyone else.

“His post game is special. He's 7'2″, he's big … he’s just hard to guard,” Anthony said of Embiid while speaking with Brandon ‘Scoop B' Robinson of Bovada.

“I'll just keep it 100 with you, he's a tough guy to check out there on the court. I love the fact that he's playing at his own pace and right now he's found his pace of play and he's taking the game a lot more seriously now as you can see, as we all can see and that's why he’s able to dominate the way that he's to do it now. He's playing at an all time high. It's something that you can't teach; he has things that you can't teach. You can sit somebody in the gym all day long but he just has a feel of something that you can't teach.”

Sure enough, Carmelo Anthony couldn't have said it any better. Joel Embiid is a different beast, and the fact that he has also been the league's scoring champion for the past two seasons is further proof of how unstoppable he is.

Of course the challenge for Embiid now is maintaining that dominance in the NBA and leading the Sixers to the promised land. If Anthony's remarks are any indication, though, it looks like Embiid is more than ready to elevate his game further come then 2023-24 campaign.