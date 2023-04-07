Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

PHILADELPHIA — Injury concerns have always been a part of Joel Embiid’s NBA life. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar has always dealt with health issues over the nine years since he was drafted. Although the Sixers superstar works tirelessly to keep his body in shape, each fall he takes leaves fans holding their breaths.

In the Sixers’ blowout loss to the Miami Heat in their regular-season home finalé, Embiid hit the deck numerous times. He got up each time but with the playoffs right around the corner and a recent calf issue, it’s certainly not a good sight to see Embiid hit the floor. Doc Rivers and the fans don’t see eye-to-eye on much. But this is an issue where they definitely do.

“Yeah, 82 games of it,” Rivers said when asked if he gets worried when Embiid falls, drawing some chuckles from media members. “No, really. I mean, the dude is the worst faller ever. And he thinks he’s a good faller, which is amazing to me. He tells me falls, some of that is on purpose to take the hit away. I just keep saying the floor does not give. So, I don’t get the logic but I leave it alone.”

Fortunately for Rivers, he won’t have to worry about Embiid falling for a little bit as he is going to be ruled out of Philadelphia’s next game against the Atlanta Hawks. Even time away from the game used to mess with Embiid’s conditioning. But the Sixers’ big man isn’t fretting about that old issue anymore as Philly prepares for a long break following the regular season.

“I’m more experienced. I know how my body works. I know what I need. I know how many days off I need and when to rev it back up. So, I should be fine,” Embiid said.

The Sixers are simply looking to finish the regular season healthy as they prepare for what will most likely be a first-round matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. The concerns around Embiid’s health will always linger. But that this point, any doubts about his talent or work ethic are gone.