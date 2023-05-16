Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Doc Rivers finally broke his silence after the Philadelphia 76ers fired him on Tuesday following another brutal NBA Playoffs exit.

In a statement on social media, Rivers was appreciative of the opportunity to coach the Sixers. He also highlighted how much he wanted to bring another championship to the city, but in the end, he and the rest of the team just couldn’t.

“I really enjoyed my time in Philadelphia — what a great city. I want to start by thanking my staff, the players, and the ownership group for their support. We got a lot done in a short amount of time,” Rivers said.

“I’d also like to thank the 76ers fans. Whew…you guys are tough, and I think you’ve learned I’m tough too. I absolutely love your commitment to the city and its teams — never lose that. I wanted, just as badly as you, to bring another championship to Philadelphia. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to lead, to learn, and to love this great city.”

Doc Rivers took over the Sixers in 2020 and guided the team to the postseason every year during that span. However, Philly just couldn’t get over that second-round hump, losing to the Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and most recently, the Boston Celtics.

The disastrous showing against Boston proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Rivers. The Sixers went up 3-2 in the series and had two chances to close out the Celtics. Unfortunately, as previously seen in other Rivers-coached teams, Joel Embiid and co. collapsed and blew their lead.

It remains to be seen if Rivers will have another coaching opportunity after a string of bad luck in his recent coaching stints. But perhaps a rebuilding team who wants to bring in a coach with championship experience could take a gamble on Rivers.

As for Philadelphia, they are now in the process of finding their Rivers replacement. There will be a ton of pressure on their next coach, though, especially since they are expected to keep winning and compete for the title with the reigning MVP in tow.