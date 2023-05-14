The Philadelphia 76ers have only themselves to blame for stagnant crunch-time offense down the stretch of Game 6 that largely ignored Joel Embiid and prevented them from eliminating the Boston Celtics.

After a revealing tidbit about the league’s internal officiating report from that heartbreaking loss, though, rest assured Philly faithful—not to mention players and coaches—will be especially wary of a favorable whistle for the home team during Sunday’s all-or-nothing matchup at TD Garden.

Less than two hours before tipoff of Game 7, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski revealed on Twitter that the NBA’s team-only officiating report from Thursday’s contest included 13 errors disadvantaging the Sixers, a whopping nine more than hurt the Celtics.

“An interesting dynamic approaching Celtics-Sixers Game 7, per sources: NBA’s officiating game report shared with teams from Game 6 revealed a significant disparity: 13 officiating errors disadvantaging 76ers to four disadvantaging Boston. Those can include calls and non calls,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Doc Rivers responded to his team’s especially rough whistle during Sunday’s pre-game media availability.

“It was disappointing to see, honestly,” he said. “A 13 to four disparity in a one-point, two-point game, it’s hard to recover from. It really is. When you saw the report and then saw the calls that were missed—the trip on James Harden down the stretch when he fell to the floor; the loose ball where they called a timeout, they didn’t have the ball, plus there was a foul on Smart on the play that would’ve been free throws—that’s hard to recover from. It really is.

“Having said that, it’s a human game and you just have to try to play through it,” Rivers continued. “Usually the disparities are never that great most games. They’re two to three, and you can live with those. But 13 to four, that’s hard.”

Doc Rivers was asked about this Woj report. He said that a disparity that big is “disappointing to see” and “hard to recover from” but that the Sixers still have to “try to play through it” https://t.co/xWPJVOzgJH pic.twitter.com/8ZIBQGZ5bj — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) May 14, 2023

Referees have no business playing such an outsized role in the result of any game, let alone a postseason series with major title implications. Here’s hoping the officials do a much better job on Sunday, keeping the fate of Game 7 in hands of the Sixers and Celtics themselves.