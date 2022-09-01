Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden has been in his fair share of controversy through the years. This time around, however, he’s being dragged into a brand new one after YouTube superstar SteveWillDoIt, aka Stephen Deleonardis, dropped a massive truth bomb about the former league MVP sliding into Steve’s girlfriend’s DM’s.

Deleonardis, who rose to superstardom for his insane pranks, made the revelation on a recent podcast appearance. According to the YouTuber, he’s given up on basketball because of how Harden ruined the game for him (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I don’t watch basketball because f—-n’ James Harden DM’d my girl, so that f—-n’ ruined basketball for me,” he said. “F–k that s–t, I’m not watching basketball.”

“I don’t watch basketball anymore because f**kin’ James Harden DM’d my girl. It f**kin’ ruined basketball for me.” Former YouTuber SteveWillDoIt says he doesn’t watch the NBA anymore because of James Harden 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/DaV79STx3l — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 31, 2022

Deleonardis no longer went into detail as to how things transpired between Harden and his girl, but it is clear that he holds a lot of ill will against the Sixers All-Star.

To be honest, this doesn’t come as a very big surprise. Harden has earned a reputation for enjoying the good things in life, so this move does feel a bit on-brand for him.

Just recently, the 6-foot-5 combo guard celebrated his 33rd birthday in style. The Sixers star had an array of superstar guests in his all-white yacht party, which included none other than Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant. At one point, James Harden even threw his birthday cake overboard. He also received $300,000 in cash as a present from good buddy Lil Baby. It’s safe to say that it was quite the birthday bash.