NBA
‘F—-n’ ruined basketball for me’: YouTube superstar reveals how Sixers star James Harden DM’d his girl
Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden has been in his fair share of controversy through the years. This time around, however, he’s being dragged into a brand new one after YouTube superstar SteveWillDoIt, aka Stephen Deleonardis, dropped a massive truth bomb about the former league MVP sliding into Steve’s girlfriend’s DM’s.
Deleonardis, who rose to superstardom for his insane pranks, made the revelation on a recent podcast appearance. According to the YouTuber, he’s given up on basketball because of how Harden ruined the game for him (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):
“I don’t watch basketball because f—-n’ James Harden DM’d my girl, so that f—-n’ ruined basketball for me,” he said. “F–k that s–t, I’m not watching basketball.”
Former YouTuber SteveWillDoIt says he doesn’t watch the NBA anymore because of James Harden 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/DaV79STx3l
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 31, 2022
Deleonardis no longer went into detail as to how things transpired between Harden and his girl, but it is clear that he holds a lot of ill will against the Sixers All-Star.
To be honest, this doesn’t come as a very big surprise. Harden has earned a reputation for enjoying the good things in life, so this move does feel a bit on-brand for him.
Just recently, the 6-foot-5 combo guard celebrated his 33rd birthday in style. The Sixers star had an array of superstar guests in his all-white yacht party, which included none other than Brooklyn Nets teammate Kevin Durant. At one point, James Harden even threw his birthday cake overboard. He also received $300,000 in cash as a present from good buddy Lil Baby. It’s safe to say that it was quite the birthday bash.