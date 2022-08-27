Nets star Kevin Durant spotted with James Harden after unexpected end to Brooklyn trade saga

There was some buzz around Kevin Durant potentially taking his talents to Philly to reunite with former teammate and good buddy James Harden with the Philadelphia 76ers. That obviously didn’t come to fruition. Nevertheless, KD and Harden aren’t letting all this drama get in the way of their friendship.

Durant, who is fresh off his decision to run it back with the Brooklyn Nets following a high-profile trade saga, was recently spotted with Harden during the latter’s birthday bash. Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was also with the group, and so was hip-hop icon Travis Scott (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Kevin Durant and Trae Young were spotted at James Harden's yacht party for his birthday 📸 pic.twitter.com/nKWTGc9UER — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

Even Travis Scott was vibin' in James Harden's birthday party 🙌 pic.twitter.com/l2RL1j0Pla — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

Harden seemed to have a lot of fun during his birthday blowout. So much so, that the Sixers star even decided to throw his birthday cake off the yacht and into the ocean. Talk about making a splash, right?

This isn’t the first time this summer that Kevin Durant was spotted with Harden. A few weeks ago, the pair was seen together backstage at Travis Scott’s concert. It looked like they were having quite the time as well there, too.

Regardless of how much time they spent together during the offseason, a reunion on the basketball court just wasn’t to be. Durant decided to retract his trade demand from the Nets and he now intends to “move forward” with the team.

James Harden successfully forced his way out of Brooklyn not too long ago, so perhaps he needed to give KD better advice. Either way, Kevin Durant isn’t going anywhere. For now, at least.