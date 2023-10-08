The Philadelphia 76ers are about to begin their 2023-24 season. Their first preseason game will occur where their last season ended as they face the Boston Celtics with a tip-off time scheduled for 6:00 PM EST. The Sixers are mostly in full health, but they could be without several key players. Of all the players who could miss the Sunday exhibition game, there is one major question regarding a specific guy on everyone's mind: Is James Harden playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

Is James Harden playing in the Sixers' preseason opener vs. Celtics?

Harden participated in training camp in a limited capacity, missing the first day and not playing in scrimmages until the final day of camp as the team ramps up his workload. The Sixers' star guard no-showed media day but made it to training camp in Fort Collins, Colorado and practiced with the team as if nothing had happened. Harden still remains adamant about being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers.

When asked yesterday whether Harden and Joel Embiid will play, head coach Nick Nurse said that it would be a game-day decision.

#Sixers coach Nick Nurse when asked if his star players will participate in Sunday’s preseason opener at Boston and if James Harden scrimmaged as apart of the starting unit: pic.twitter.com/nBylTHe3hp — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 7, 2023

The only injury the Sixers are dealing with is that of Montrezl Harrell, who will likely miss the season with a torn ACL. The Celtics are not dealing with any injuries as the season approaches.

The question of if James Harden is playing tonight vs. the Celtics remains unanswered. Given that he was not a full participant in training camp along with the fact that he did play in the Sixers' preseason opener last year, it seems more likely that Harden will not play. This story will be updated with Harden's official status when it is announced.