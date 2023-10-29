The Philadelphia 76ers are about to play their home opener for the 2023-24 season. After picking up their first win of the season, the Sixers will host the Portland Trail Blazers. But with a certain star player's availability unknown, there is a question on everyone's mind: Is James Harden playing tonight vs. the Trail Blazers?

Is James Harden playing for Sixers vs. Trail Blazers?

After missing the Sixers' first two games, Harden's status against the Trail Blazers is unclear. While the team injury report has yet to be posted, the veteran guard has not taken the court for Philly yet this season.

Harden spent over a week away from the Sixers, who said he was dealing with a personal matter, after playing in no preseason games. Although he intended to travel with the Sixers for their first two games of the season against the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors, the team asked him to stay behind to get his conditioning back up. Prior to the Sixers' season opener, Nurse didn’t offer any indication on whether Harden could be ready to play in the first game in Wells Fargo Center this season.

Harden still has a desire to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers but trade talks between them and the Sixers are currently paused. For the time being, he seems content to play through it and be there for his teammates while awaiting his trade.

For the Trail Blazers, Anfernee Simons (right thumb ligament tear) and Ish Wainwright (right calf strain) are out. The Sixers have not dealt with any injuries yet this season.

Those asking if James Harden is playing tonight vs. the Trail Blazers will have to wait for an official designation.