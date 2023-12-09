Joel Embiid seemed to hurt his knee in the Sixers' win over the Hawks. The superstar said after the game that he’s feeling fine.

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had another fantastic game that saved the Philadelphia 76ers from an embarrassing loss. But the Sixers' 125-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks did include an injury scare to Embiid's knee.

As he drove on Clint Capela late in the game, Embiid stumbled and landed awkwardly on his left leg. From that point onward, he was favoring his left knee, holding it during some stoppages of play and limping. But he did not come out of the game, leading the Sixers to a win with 38 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and three assists.

Embiid said that his knee is feeling “good” after the game. “I'm not sure. I gotta watch the play,” Embiid said when asked what happened on the drive. “But I just twisted it. So, we're gonna talk about it and see how it feels. I don’t know, I should be fine.”

Joel Embiid is limping after hurting his knee on this play 😬 pic.twitter.com/gMjUmQOBDZ — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) December 9, 2023

Nick Nurse said that he talked to Simon Rice, the Sixers' vice president of athlete care, about Embiid's knee and didn’t offer any indication of his status moving forward.

Nurse said in his postgame media availability that Rice's protocol was to “evaluate it here in a bit and then we'll obviously reevaluate it again in the morning 'cause he said that's kind of gotta give it an overnight to see what happens to it and all that kind of stuff. So, we'll update you when we can.”

The Sixers' next game is on Monday against the Washington Wizards. Joel Embiid has missed three games so far this season, once due to left hip soreness and twice due to illness.