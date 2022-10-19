Are Sixers bringing back Iso James Harden? Here’s proof from 35-point eruption vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers started the 2022-23 season on the wrong foot, losing to the Boston Celtics 126-117. The brightest spot from the Sixers’ side of things was James Harden, who had a great performance. He tallied 35 points, eight rebounds and seven assists on 9/14 shooting in 37 minutes.

It felt obvious that Harden was the Sixers’ primary offensive engine against the Celtics. Micah Adams of Sporting News makes it even clearer with the dribble tally from the game. Harden dribbled the ball 525 times, over 100 more than the rest of his teammates combined and over 200 more than anyone else from opening night.

If you watched the 76ers and it felt like A LOT of Harden pounding the rock, trust your eyes. James Harden dribbled 525 times in Game 1. Next highest on Philly? Tyrese Maxey with 184. Harden dribbled more times than the rest of the 76ers combined (411). — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) October 19, 2022

Although commanding the ball for such a long time may suggest that Harden is reverting back to his iso-ball ways, there are many reasons to think otherwise.

The stat shows how dependent the Sixers were on Harden for offensive production. The Celtics’ defense did a great job of smothering Embiid in the post, so Harden had to create more of the offense. He tied an Allen Iverson record with his phenomenal first half but it wasn’t enough to take down Boston as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both matched Harden’s point total.

As Embiid finds his rhythm and Tyrese Maxey becomes more comfortable, Harden will likely not have to pound the rock as much as he did in the season opener. Sixers head coach Doc Rivers is looking to give Harden a balanced role that features him setting up teammates and staying aggressive when needed. It’s likely that The Beard set his single-game season high in dribbles already.

Above all else, James Harden just wants to win a championship. He will be willing to take on whatever role the Sixers need of him as the season moves along.