Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has returned to his dominant scoring ways, and in the process, he made history that will make Allen Iverson proud.

Against the Boston Celtics on NBA Opening Night, Harden exploded for 22 points on top of three rebounds and four assists in the first half. He went 5-of-9 from the field, including 4-of-7 from the 3-point land on his way to the incredible scoring outburst.

According to Sixers Stats, it is James Harden’s 277th career 20-point half, which puts him at a tie with Allen Iverson for the third-most in the NBA to have such games in the play-by-play era (1996-97). Only LeBron James and Kobe Bryant have more, with the former at second with 339 and Kobe on top with 397.

Philly fans will definitely be ecstatic to see Harden return to being the elite scorer that he is. More than the number of points he dropped, it is definitely great news that Harden is proving his critics wrong.

To recall when he joined the Sixers at the trade deadline in 2021-22, many noticed that he was a step slower. He was still able to put up solid numbers, but it was clear his effectiveness was fading. There were even a lot of people who said he is already washed with Father Time catching up to him.

It remains to be seen if Harden can keep up the same production throughout the campaign, but he has certainly raised hopes up that he can.