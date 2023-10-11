CAMDEN, N.J. — Since being drafted 28th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers, Jaden Springer has logged more games for their G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats (66), than the Sixers (51, even when including the preseason and Summer League). The 2023-24 season seems likely to end that trend.

Springer still has to compete for a spot in Nick Nurse's rotation on a Sixers squad that has only one player younger than him (Terquavion Smith). So far, though, he has given his new head coach reasons to play him. His first go-around with Nurse was technically in the Summer League when Nurse coached for a few games. Springer's first performance under Nurse with the regular Sixers roster was quite impressive.

In the Sixers' preseason opener, a 114-106 loss to the Boston Celtics, Springer scored 14 points on 5-7 shooting — including 2-2 from deep — with five boards (four offensive), two assists and a nasty block on a full-steam-ahead Jayson Tatum. When recalling the huge play, his happiness was evident.

JADEN SPRINGER DENIED JAYSON TATUM AT THE RIM ❌pic.twitter.com/sP3HFeGHi4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

Nurse said that Springer “stood out a great deal” in the Sixers' preseason opener. “He guarded hard, he rebounded hard, he finished at the basket, he made a couple of shots. He played very good,” he added. Paul Reed echoed his coach's sentiments, saying that Springer played “amazing” and that “he's got that dog in him.”

Springer's blossoming isn’t apparent yet. One preseason game is not bound to secure a rotation spot and Springer still clearly needs to improve his ball-handling and continue showing that his jumper is improving. However, the Sixers' guard already believes he has made lots of progress in the last year and even more could be on the way.

“I can probably save every aspect,” Springer said when asked where he has grown since this point of last season. “I can start off defensive, off the ball, I'm more locked in, I know where to be. I know the rotations. Offensively, I know how to get my spots. I know where I'm supposed to be. And then to be able to use my size and my athletic abilities to crash boards and stuff like that. That's what helps a lot.”

One key aspect that Springer is in the process of mastering is off-ball movement. He's athletic enough to finish above the rim with ease and already understands where a defense's soft spots are. This will be an important skill to have in an offense that is likely going to feature more balance and ball movement. He and Tyrese Maxey linked up for a nice bucket in Boston that shows Springer's IQ as a cutter and Maxey's burgeoning IQ as a playmaker.

This is the read Maxey has to make consistently to take the leap this season. Forces a box rotation (D White) by beating Tatum off the dribble, creating a 2-on-1 advantage on the second side. Springer cuts right to the basket, pocket pass for an easy dunk. Great playmaking. pic.twitter.com/kfWhVwUVa2 — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) October 9, 2023

“It's great because that's what we work on every day,” Springer said. “That same exact cut, that same exact play, we work on it every day. Being able to go out there in the game and get a pass from Tyrese like that, it was big time.”

Overheard from the gym as the Sixers practiced on Tuesday were an eagle screeching, a slot machine and the coin sound from the Super Mario Bros. games. The sounds ring across the gym after a specific play during scrimmages.

The slot machine sound correlates with what Nurse called a “slot cut,” which is also commonly referred to as a 45 cut. That quick dash toward the middle of the paint from the wing is a great way to get open when a teammate drives to the hoop on the other side. Maxey fed Springer, who threw down a two-handed stuff. More of that will get him more playing time.

The eagle sound, Nurse said, corresponded with a deflection while the coin sound played after an assistant bucket. “Okay, next question,” Nurse said with a laugh after revealing what each sound met.

On top of being valuable on offense, Springer also has to maintain a presence as a spark plug on defense. Beyond any flashy blocks, he has to be effective against opponents of various sizes. When the Sixers want to deploy more aggressive defensive schemes, he could be one of the main guys they turn to.

“Just trying to use my body,” he said. “Wall up. Don’t use my hands too much. Just slide my feet and trust in my teammates. That’s what we’ve been working on — your teammates having your back and being in the gaps.”

As Springer tries to prove he can be a reliable perimeter shooter, he will have to keep relying on his intellect and physicality to help the Sixers win. He is equipped with plenty of both, which he will need to carve out his role.