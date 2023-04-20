David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Philadelphia 76ers have gotten out to a commanding 2-0 lead in their first round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets. As hard and scrappy as the post-Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Nets play, the talent difference can be a little too much to overcome in the playoffs. One of the key contributors to the Sixers Game 2 win was Jalen McDaniels. McDaniels didn’t score a single point but his impact, especially defensively was felt. He’s had a major impact on the Sixers but it’s possible that they may be without him in Game 3 as the series shifts to Brooklyn. McDaniels is listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness as per Ky Carlin of USA Today’s Sixerswire.

Jalen McDaniels is listed as questionable for Game 3 tomorrow with a non-COVID illness #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 19, 2023

Jalen McDaniels arrived on the Sixers in a deal with the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline. He’s quickly become one of the Sixers most productive role players off the bench. Doc Rivers trusted him to close out Game 2 instead of P.J. Tucker and the move paid off. Throughout the Sixers first two playoff games, McDaniels has been averaging 2.5 points per game, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists with shooting splits of 40 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range.

In 24 games for the Sixers in the regular season, including three starts, McDaniels averaged 6.7 points per game and 3.2 rebounds with shooting splits of 48.8 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent shooting from the three-point line and 82.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. If McDaniels is unable to play in Game 3, the Sixers would be without one of their best defensive players and three-point shooters.