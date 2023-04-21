A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Philadelphia 76ers survived a wild Game 3 in their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets Thursday night on the road. The game featured a flagrant foul on Joel Embiid early and a shocking ejection of James Harden after getting called for an offensive foul on Nets forward Royce O’Neal in the third period.

Upon further review, the referees were led to the belief that James Harden’s foul on O’Neal warranted a flagrant 2 foul, hence the ejection.

James Harden was still in disbelief over his ejection when he met with reporters after the game.

“Unacceptable flagrant 2,” James Harden said. “I’m not labeled as a dirty player. I didn’t hit [Royce O’Neale] in the private area… I don’t even think it was a foul… That can’t happen.”

"Unacceptable flagrant 2… I'm not labeled as a dirty player. I didn't hit [Royce O'Neale] in the private area… I don't even think it was a foul… That can't happen." Sixers star James Harden on his ejection in Game 3 (via @MikeVorkunov)pic.twitter.com/6hs8PJjfBF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 21, 2023

Fortunately for the Sixers, they were able to weather the absence of James Harden in the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to the performance of Tyrese Maxey, who scored 10 of his game total of 25 points in the final quarter.

Before he left the game, Harden had racked up 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting from the field with five rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes of action. It still was the best performance he’s had so far in this series. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid was a bit underwhelming, though he did manage to finish with a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Mikal Bridges paces the Nets again with 26 points in 43 minutes on the floor.

Up 3-0 in the series, the Sixers can complete a sweep of Brooklyn on Saturday at Barclays Center.