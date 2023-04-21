A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The in-game beef between Nic Claxton and Joel Embiid has been building up throughout the evening. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar was called for a Flagrant 1 in the first quarter for kicking Claxton, who for his part, was whistled for a technical foul for walking over Embiid after scoring an and-1 basket over him.

The intensity only kept going throughout the course of the game, which is why it isn’t a surprise that Claxton got himself ejected after a second technical foul:

Nic Claxton dunks on Joel Embiid and picks up his technical foul for taunting 😳pic.twitter.com/Y6dIpUUtfG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 21, 2023

Claxton was clearly hyped after throwing one down over Embiid and putting the MVP frontrunner on a poster. He was a little bit too excited, though, and Claxton was whistled for a tech for taunting. This was his second technical foul of the evening, which prompted an automatic ejection for the Nets center. In truth, Claxton can’t really complain about this call.

Claxton’s ejection comes shortly after Sixers superstar James Harden was also ejected for hitting Royce O’Neale in the groin. Harden’s antics took place right in front of the referee, who had a clear view of the incident.

There’s clearly no shortage of action in this one with both the Sixers and the Nets leaving everything on the floor. It’s Brooklyn who is in a must-win position here after losing both games in Philadelphia to open the series. Another loss for the Nets in Game 3 would pretty much put an end to their playoff aspirations this season — and they know it.