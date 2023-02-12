Saturday night was not the first time James Harden was playing in his old stomping ground following his trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. Nevertheless, Brooklyn Nets fans still decided to give the Sixers star the savage treatment as he made his return to the Barclays Center for Saturday’s matchup.

Harden was savagely booed by the home crowd as he was introduced as part of the Sixers’ starting lineup. As you may have determined, Nets fans are hard to forget:

The Nets fans at Barclays Center booed James Harden in his intro 🗣️ (via @erikslater_) pic.twitter.com/yLMXzwj1Oj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 11, 2023

Brooklyn supporters clearly have no love lost for James Harden, who forced his way out of the team around this time last year. The Nets gave up quite a lot to bring him to Brooklyn in January 2021 only for Harden to facilitate his high-profile exit a year later. Perhaps the craziness of the recently concluded NBA trade deadline brought about some old feelings for Nets fans, and Harden’s return to Brooklyn on Saturday presented itself as an opportunity to air out some of their frustration. After all, losing your two superstars in the span of a few days can’t be easy for fans who now face the prospect of their team heading for a rebuild in the near future.

As for the Sixers, it seems that Harden is enjoying life in Philly. The former league MVP has been integral to the team’s success this season as they sit on the third spot in the Eastern Conference with a 35-19 record. The Sixers have championship aspirations this season, and it goes without saying that Harden’s level of play will have a significant impact on their lofty goals.