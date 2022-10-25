James Harden’s immediate 10-word reaction after Sixers stop 0-3 slide

James Harden definitely looks ecstatic after helping the Philadelphia 76ers get their first win of the season.

The Sixers were on the receiving end of a major backlash recently after they lost their first three games of the season to drop 0-3. For a team with two All-Stars and MVP-caliber players, they were supposed to be in title contention. However, they struggled mightily despite big games from their stars and just can’t seem to figure out what they need to win.

On Monday against the Indiana Pacers, though, things finally clicked for them. Joel Embiid had 26 points, five rebounds and three blocks, while Harden himself had a near triple-double of 29 points, nine boards and 11 dimes to lead the Sixers to the 120-106 win.

After the contest, Harden quickly took to Twitter to express his delight with the win. Now, they can finally put their struggles behind them and start anew as they attempt to climb the Eastern Conference ladder.

“First win of the season feels amazing, back on road!” Harden wrote along with a photo of him during the game.

It is definitely an important win for the Sixers. One more loss and the Philadelphia faithful would have likely hit the panic button and call for changes, perhaps trading for another player or firing their head coach.

Of course the Sixers are not out of the woods yet. They are still 1-3 on the season and still among the bottom-feeders in the East. Hopefully, Monday’s win could be the spark that James Harden and Philly need to stage a winning streak.