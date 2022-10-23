NBA Twitter explodes after Sixers lose to Spurs, drop to 0-3 despite Joel Embiid’s big game

Joel Embiid had 40 points and James Harden recorded a near triple-double, but in the end, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the tanking San Antonio Spurs. Naturally, the shocking turn of events had the whole NBA Twitterverse going into frenzy.

Just what the hell is happening with the Sixers?

Doc Rivers and co. are now 0-3 on the season. They lost their first two games against the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, which is quite acceptable given that both teams are also considered title contenders. But bowing down to the Spurs, a team that has made it clear that they are all-out on the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes? Well that is a whole different matter.

The Sixers were the butt of jokes after Saturday’s contest. Many fans also expressed their disappointment to the team that was supposed to be dominating with an MVP contender, an All-Star guard and a rising star in their fold.

Sixers fans therapy session.

Let it all out.

This is a safe place. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 23, 2022

Sixers fall to 0-3 to start the season & I couldn’t be more disappointed. There are some GIGANTIC issues this team has that need to be addressed immediately. The energy, the effort, the bench, coaching, you name it. Top to bottom. Embarrassing start to a very promising season. — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) October 23, 2022

You know what, move the Sixers to Jersey. Ruining the Philly vibes — Go Birds (@take_it_sleazyy) October 23, 2022

Lmaooo sixers are 0-3!! Imagine if ben stayed! Sixers fans really chased him out just to be 0-3.. lmaooooooooo yall suck LETS GO NETS!!!!! — Ben Simmons Fan Account (@sportstalk1432) October 23, 2022

The finger-pointing has also started, with plenty of people asking for Doc Rivers to be fired after the chaotic start to the campaign. Rivers may have guided Joel Embiid and the Sixers to back-to-back Eastern Conference Semifinal appearances, but in the end, he has yet to really show any significant success with the team.

Stop me if youve heard me say this before but the Sixers will never do anything significant with Doc Rivers coaching them — Hoops Reference (@HoopsReference) October 23, 2022

The Sixers should fire Doc Rivers before he leaves the arena — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) October 23, 2022

Until they turn things around, the backlash on the Sixers are going to keep on coming. There are high expectations on them this 2022-23, and sure enough, a 0-3 start is far from what the Philadelphia faithful expected from their home team.

The Sixers play the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors next. If they continue to struggle, the criticisms and call to fire Doc Rivers will only intensify as well.