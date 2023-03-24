A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a big one coming up on Friday night when they battle the defending champs Golden State Warriors. The bad news for the Sixers is that they could be extremely shorthanded when they visit the Dubs at the Chase Center. This is after both James Harden and Joel Embiid popped up on the injury report ahead of Friday’s clash.

James Harden injury status vs. Warriors

Harden has missed two out of the Sixers’ last three games due to a lingering Achilles injury. It now seems that he could be headed for another missed game on Friday after being listed as questionable to play due to a sore left Achilles.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It is worth noting that Harden played a full 46 minutes on Monday in their double overtime loss against the Bulls. He had an awful shooting night, though, going 2-of-14 from the field for just five points. Harden did manage seven rebounds and 12 assists, so it is unclear if his foot injury was actually bothering him in that one. Either way, it appears that the former league MVP is headed to a game-time decision for Friday’s clash.

In other injury news, Joel Embiid is also questionable to play against the Warriors after exiting Wednesday’s blowout win against the Bulls. The Sixers superstar is dealing with tightness in his right calf, so he too could be sidelined on Friday.

As for the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, and Andre Iguodala remain out with respective injuries/issues.