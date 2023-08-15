The Philadelphia 76ers are in the midst of a whirlwind NBA offseason that is now seeing James Harden go toe-to-toe with president Daryl Morey. After James Harden called out Daryl Morey for being a liar and publicly claiming that he will never play for the Sixers as long as Morey is there, Harden's former teammate PJ Tucker took to Instagram to voice his support for the one-time NBA MVP.

PJ Tucker showing his support for James Harden on his IG story amid Harden's recent comments on Sixers GM Daryl Morey 🙌 pic.twitter.com/lgiAgJJh5y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 15, 2023

Overall, it is a pretty simple post by PJ Tucker, although one that could definitely be taken as a sign of support for James Harden. The saga between the Sixers, Harden, and Morey will most likely play out during the rest of the NBA offseason, and albeit the support from Tucker, nothing will come out of this entire situation that doesn't go directly through Morey and Harden.

It is a very interesting story given how public the relationship between Morey and Harden has been over the years. Morey has been one of the more staunch defenders of the polarizing guard ever since their days together with the Houston Rockets, so to see Harden so openly bash Morey indicates that there must have been some really shady dealings going on.

Of course this is all speculation, and the only two people in the world who know the actual truth of it all are Harden and Morey. For Sixers fans, they will hope this entire situation gets resolved sooner rather than later, as the longer it plays out, the more likely it spells for failure on the court next season in Philadelphia.