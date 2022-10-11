The Philadelphia 76ers have been able to retool this offseason with a couple of veteran additions to help bolster their hopes for an NBA title. James Harden and his financial sacrifice on his new contract was the main reason that was all possible.

Instead of opting in to the final year of his existing deal, Harden agreed to take nearly $14 million less this season by signing a two-year, $68 million extension. That enabled the team to go out and sign former Houston Rockets teammates PJ Tucker and Danuel House, who both bring playoff experience, toughness, and size at the forward spots. The services they provide is a must in an Eastern Conference that features Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Jimmy Butler.

In a recent with The Athletic earlier this week, James Harden was asked about his decision to take less money. He didn’t hide the fact that he feels as though many overlook his sacrifice because it doesn’t fit the narrative of how the media often portrays him.

Via The Athletic:

“Nope, but guess what? I don’t care,” James Harden said when asked about his contract, shaking his head for emphasis. “There’s like a stereotype (of Harden) where people always want to talk. People don’t really know me, so they feel like they can just say anything. One thing I won’t do is give them any attention. I won’t say anything, media-wise, publicly. I don’t care, because I’m comfortable and I’m confident in the things I do on and off the court.”

James Harden has never been one to shy away from flaunting his wealth in public, known for his lavish gifts to his celebrity friends and frequenting establishments where money literally goes flying. In foregoing the bigger payday in exchange for a better roster, the Sixers guard has made it clear that he prioritizes the on-court success.

If the Sixers manage to get through the gauntlet and come out of the East, there’ll definitely be more credit to go around. For now, Harden will let his play do the talking.