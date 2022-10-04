Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has already made it abundantly clear that he expects more from James Harden this coming season. The former league MVP’s arrival in Philly didn’t exactly deliver the results the team was hoping for in 2021-22, but the Sixers are looking forward to a better year this coming season.

In a recent interview, Rivers revealed which particular NBA legend he hopes Harden is able to channel this year. It’s a pretty daunting task, though, with the Sixers shot-caller challenging Harden to emulate the great Magic Johnson (h/t Paul Kasbian of Bleacher Report):

“I think we’ve talked so much about him being a facilitator … but I need him to be James Harden too,” Rivers said. “If I had to combine, I would say a scoring Magic Johnson, I don’t know … but that’s what I want him to be. “I want him to be a James Harden, but in that, I want him to also be the facilitator of this basketball team too. So in a lot of ways, his role is growing bigger for our team, and I just want him to keep thinking, ‘Do both.'”

That’s a pretty big ask for a player who now appears to be entering the twilight of his career. Harden was great as a playmaker last season, averaging 10.5 assists in 21 games played for the Sixers last term. As Rivers has been reiterating, however, Philly needs Harden to be more aggressive in looking for his own shot. We all know how prolific James is as a scorer, and this is exactly what Rivers wants him to bring back this year.

Don’t get it mixed up, though, James Harden is still a beast on the basketball court, and if he’s able to deliver on Rivers’ demands this coming season, then there’s no doubt that the Sixers will be a scary team.