The Philadelphia 76ers are currently in the midst of trying to trade James Harden. However, similar to the trade talks involving the Portland Trailblazers and Damian Lillard, it doesn't sound like a deal will be happening anytime soon for the Sixers, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"[Daryl Morey's] asking price is exorbitant. Teams are not engaging the Sixers with the kind of asks that [Daryl's] asking for James Harden… Right now, the Harden talks, like [Damian] Lillard, are going to linger into the summer." — @wojespnpic.twitter.com/Md76OfqkqR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2023

“The James Harden situation in terms of where we are in the calendar in July, it feels a lot like what Daryl Morey was doing with Ben Simmons a couple of years ago. His asking price is exorbitant…the Harden talks, like [Damian] Lillard, are going to linger into the summer.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Adrian Wojnarowski is indicating that both the Sixers and the Blazers are going to be playing the long game in trying to trade their stars. While Damian Lillard trade rumors have gained some traction in recent days, a James Harden trade has not been spoken of in quite some time; still, both stars seem likely to still be on their respective teams for at least the near future.

The number one suitor for Harden as of right now is rumored to be the Los Angeles Clippers. It would be very interesting to see what kind of offer the Clippers would have to put together to land Harden, especially if the intention is to keep both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to play alongside him. Based on what Woj is reporting, Daryl Morey is probably asking for at least one of the Clippers stars in return for dealing Harden.

While a trade might not happen for James Harden or Damian Lillard in the near future, it is pretty clear that due diligence is being done. For the Sixers, they are trying to get pretty much the most assets possible in return, and they are willing to wait it out in the meantime.