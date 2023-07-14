Damian Lillard's proposed move to the Miami Heat appears to be imminent. There has been a lot of talk surrounding Dame's looming trade to South Beach, and at this point, it just seems like it's only going to be a matter of time before a blockbuster trade deal is announced.

According to NBA inside Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian, it has now become a matter of the Heat and the Blazers agreeing on the details of the deal. Fentress reports that Tyler Herro is at the center of Miami's trade package, along with a trio of first-round picks:

“If [the Blazers] can come out of this with four first-round picks, at least one, if not two young talents, and then salary filler, that should get it done,” Fentress said Wednesday on the Blazers Focused podcast, via Jelani Scott of SI. “I’m told that right now, Miami has three firsts, Herro, filler and maybe a young player already, like willing to go with that. So, the question is finding that fourth [first-round pick].

“And if you don’t want Herro, you just have to find someone to take Herro and give you another first-round pick. Then you’re at four firsts and, then, at least one young player and salary filler, and maybe two young players. So, I’m told it’s pretty close, they just have to work it out.”

Lillard is without a doubt one of the greatest assets the Blazers have had their hands on throughout franchise history. As such, it comes as no surprise that they're trying to get as much value out of him in a trade as the Dame era in Portland comes to a close. This is also the Miami Heat we're talking about here, and you just know they're not going to jump into something without also maximizing the value on their end — even if it involves a generational talent like Damian Lillard.