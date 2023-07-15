It's been over two weeks since Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden requested a trade after opting into his $35.6 million player option. The Sixers are very aware that The Beard wants out, but it appears there's been little progression in any deal getting done.

Speaking Friday about the Harden situation, Woj explained how Daryl Morey's “exorbitant” asking price has turned off a lot of teams.

“[Daryl Morey's] asking price is exorbitant. Teams are not engaging the Sixers with the kind of asks that [Daryl's] asking for James Harden… Right now, the Harden talks, like [Damian] Lillard, are going to linger into the summer.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The ESPN guru did say that Morey usually starts high with his asking price and with time, tends to lower it, similar to what happened with Ben Simmons. There is also still optimism that Philadelphia can convince Harden to stay put and commit to playing alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey again in 2023-24. I mean, he was hanging out with his teammates and owner Josh Harris recently. That doesn't exactly say “I want out.”

The Los Angeles Clippers are seen as the most likely landing spot for the 10-time All-Star and reports indicate that's where James Harden wants to play next. After all, he is from LA. This situation does feel very similar to Dame because the Blazers are also in absolutely no hurry to trade their franchise star unless they get the best possible package.

It's not every off-season you see two superstars waiting to be moved. But, by the looks of it, at least one will get his desire by the end of the summer. With a bit of hope though, perhaps Harden remains with the Sixers or at the very least, they get a legitimate running mate for Embiid in return.