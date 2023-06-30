After the bombshell report emerged Thursday that Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden was going to opt in to his $35.6 million player option and the franchise was going to explore trades for him, plenty of NBA rumors emerged. The likes of the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and Miami Heat quickly emerged as trade suitors for The Beard.

Now, we have an exact idea of where Harden wants to play next. A Los Angeles native, Harden wants to play for the Clippers and the Sixers are reportedly already in the process of discussing this move, league sources told Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Harden, a 10-time All-Star and the 2017-18 MVP, wants to join a Clippers core that includes a pair of two-way stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George- and the likes of Leonard and George are reportedly “on board” with the idea.

Harden, 33, was dealt to the Sixers in an NBA trade deadline blockbuster during the 2021-22 season.

He averaged 21 points, 10.6 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game on 37 percent shooting from beyond the arc in two seasons with the Sixers, but the team bowed out in the Eastern Conference Semifinals both years.

Much of the NBA rumors surrounding Harden and the Sixers seemed to indicate that The Beard wanted to return to Philadelphia. At one point, Harden also seemed to express interest in a return to the Houston Rockets.

However, things have taken a complete 180- and Harden is on the verge of being traded.

We now know that it is the Clippers who are on James Harden's wish list.