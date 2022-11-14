Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was a one-man wrecking crew Sunday against the Utah Jazz. Embiid did not just dominate the Jazz — he destroyed them. Embiid posted one of the craziest stat lines in the history of the NBA to lead the Sixers to a 105-98 win at home over the Jazz, doing it all for his team sans partner James Harden.

With Harden sidelined with a foot injury, the Sixers have given Joel Embiid a heavier load to carry. Fortunately for Philly, Embiid is stepping up and delivering on the court, as evidenced by the way he’s been putting up incredible numbers of late, none more fascinating than the stat line he racked up in his most recent outing. Against the Jazz, Embiid scored 59 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dropped eight dimes, and blocked seven shots in just 37 minutes of action.

Harden can’t help himself but marvel on Twitter about how dominant Joel Embiid was in that contest.

Outside of Joel Embiid, only one other Sixers player scored more than eight points in the Jazz game, with Tyrese Maxey chipping in 18 points. Tobias Harris only had eight points while Philly’s benched coughed up 12 points. It was all Embiid from start to finish for the Sixers. Embiid even scored all but one of Philadelphia’s 27 points in the fourth quarter.

Joel Embiid is now averaging 32.3 points per game on 53.7 percent shooting from the field. He has really turned the heat up of late, putting up 40.0 points on 54.3 percent shooting in the last five Sixers games.