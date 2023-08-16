James Hardenwants to leave the Philadelphia 76ers, but the Sixers don't seem interested anymore in trading him. The desire remains for Harden to part ways with Philly, and it doesn't appear that he will take his foot off the pedal when it comes to that stance. Meanwhile, Harden also spoke about what it takes to get one's dreams fulfilled.

“Keep pushing every single day… You’re gonna go through some days where you feel like you don’t feel like doing it anymore. Those days make you tough and it makes the top of the mountain much better,” Harden said during an interview.

“Keep pushing every single day… You’re gonna go through some days where you feel like you don’t feel like doing it anymore. Those days make you tough and it makes the top of the mountain much better.” – James Harden 🗣️ (h/t bambam-in-vietnam/Reddit)pic.twitter.com/QIf7PGLtzX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 16, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

That's the kind of mentality the Sixers would love to see James Harden personify on the court — and not when he's trying to find his way out of the Philly system.

It was just recently that Harden bluntly called Daryl Morey a liar in front of the public, amid reports that the Sixers have ended trade talks involving the disgruntled former NBA Most Valuable Player.

With Harden still part of the Sixers this deep into the offseason, he might have to start embracing the idea that he will have to play out his contract in Philadelphia. It can be remembered that Harden picked up his player option for the 2023-24 NBA season worth $35.64 million back in June, but with the expectation that the Sixers would send him somewhere else.

This offseason saga between the Sixers and Harden could be far from over, with the latter likely to have more to say in the coming days or weeks.