Right now, the two biggest names on the trade market are without a doubt James Harden and Damian Lillard. Both superstars have been trying to facilitate their move away from their respective teams as they look to start a new chapter in their careers.

Harden recently gave an interview with USA Today Sports and the former league MVP was asked to share his thoughts on Lillard's current predicament with the Blazers. The Philadelphia 76ers superstar got brutally honest in his response with what could be considered a very telling take:

“I see both sides because I went through it,” Harden said. “… I wouldn’t want an organization to send someone somewhere where they wouldn’t [want to] be… But then you don’t want to give that player away for nothing. So I get both sides. It's just finding a balance to meet in the middle and hopefully, both sides can come to an agreement.”

I'm not entirely sure if James Harden was still talking about Lillard or if he was merely using that situation to share his honest thoughts on his own predicament with the Sixers. Whatever the case might be, Harden has just dropped a very telling take not only on the Dame trade saga but perhaps on his own future in Philadelphia as well.

At this point, it just feels like it's only a matter of time before the Sixers and the Blazers announce a blockbuster trade deal for their respective stars.