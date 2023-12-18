Joel Embiid is dealing with left hamstring tightness heading into the Sixers' home matchup against the Bulls.

The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to take on the Chicago Bulls and push their winning streak to seven. However, there is a chance that the Sixers will have to try to add to their streak without Joel Embiid.

After the Sixers' pregame shootaround at the Wells Fargo Center, Embiid was added to the injury report and is listed as questionable due to left hamstring tightness. The superstar center recently dealt with left knee soreness but did not miss any games because of it. So far this season, he has missed three games — once due to hip soreness and twice due to illness.

Embiid was out on the floor getting some mid-range shots up at the end of the shootaround, which is his typical routine. He can be seen working on his off-the-dribble shooting in the background of the video below.

Furkan Korkmaz and Paul Reed getting some corner 3s up at Sixers shootaround pic.twitter.com/rLNha4kwRX — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) December 18, 2023

When Joel Embiid is listed as questionable, he typically goes through his pregame warm-ups before being ruled in or out for the game. The Sixers have yet to win a game in the three times they have played without Embiid this season.

Additionally, the Sixers added Marcus Morris Sr. to the injury report before Embiid was added. The veteran forward is listed as questionable due to an illness. This complicates matters a bit for Philly since Morris has been elevated to the starting lineup in each of the games Embiid has missed. If both are unable to play, Paul Reed is the most likely option to start at center.

For the Bulls, Alex Caruso (left ankle sprain) is listed as questionable, Torrey Craig (right heel soreness) is listed as doubtful and Zach LaVine (right foot inflammation) and Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) are out.