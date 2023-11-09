The Sixers' depth has been a boon for them early in the 2023-24 season. Joel Embiid really likes what he sees.

PHILADELPHIA — Although Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey accounted for almost half of the Philadelphia 76ers' points in their win over the Boston Celtics, the victory was definitely a team-wide effort.

Embiid's 27 points and Maxey's 25 played huge parts in the Sixers' sixth consecutive win but numerous guys around them stepped up. Tobias Harris scored 17 points and added nine rebounds, tied with Maxey for the second-most on the team behind Embiid's 10. Kelly Oubre Jr. tallied 11 points. Nicolas Batum, Paul Reed, Robert Covington and Patrick Beverley each made big plays. Although Boston made it close at the end, Philly held on for its biggest win of the season to date.

The Sixers' depth was one of many concerns heading into the season. Now, it has been a steadying force to support Embiid and Maxey playing at star levels. Philly is great on both ends of the floor and is the top seed in the Eastern Conference after beating Boston because of the guys around them.

Embiid declined to answer whether this Sixers team is the deepest team he has ever played with, saying he will come back to it should Philly win it all. But he did acknowledge that Philly has an impressively deep squad with a diverse collection of skill sets.

“I think we got a lot of guys that can play,” Embiid said. “We can go small. We can go big. We got size…I heard for so long that we didn’t have enough forwards and now we have too many of them because we got guys that can play.”

For years, Philly has lacked depth on the wing when it came to athleticism and versatility, at least in a traditional sense. Ben Simmons had a rare blend of skills for someone the size of a power forward that made him stand out in the best ways, but also the very worst. P.J. Tucker and Georges Niang were forwards but closer to 4/5 guys than typical 3/4 wings. Matisse Thybulle gave them a boost of energy and could guard multiple positions but struggled to shoot consistently.

The amount of forwards the Sixers have now that are around 6-foot-7 and possess a blend of shooting, on-and-off-ball defensive chops and/or eye-popping athleticism is shocking now. Embiid named guys like Marcus Morris Sr., Danuel House Jr. and K.J. Martin, who aren’t in the Sixers' rotation, and Furkan Korkmaz, who was just added to it and played only three minutes against Boston, to illustrate the depth Philly has now. Each of those guys could find minutes on most other teams.

“I'm just glad I don't have to make those decisions,” Embiid said of the Sixers' minutes distribution. “That's up to Coach to figure it out, to figure out who plays and who gets some minutes. But I guess it's a good problem to have.”

Tobias Harris said this Sixers team is “for sure” one of the deepest he has ever been on. He recalled a conversation between himself, Embiid and Maxey at a recent practice where they said that the roster has 15 rotation-caliber players and noted the size Philly has with its collection of wings.

Harris said that the Sixers boasting so many big, athletic wings helps them “become more versatile defensively — really to present our length and size out there on the floor defensively, to get into passing lanes, to be able to switch, to be able to get our hands on the basketball and get out and transition. I think that helps us. I mean, last year in the playoffs, one of the focal points of what was hard for us to overcome was I thought they were the bigger team out there and kind of imposed their will on us throughout the series a little bit. But, I like the pieces we got.”

When assessing how the Sixers held Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to a combined 10-27 shooting, Nick Nurse mentioned that they have a collection of strong defenders. Rather than have one true lockdown defender, he explained, Philly has a handful of above-average guys who bust their tails and will play whatever scheme is asked of them.

Nick Nurse on the Sixers’ defensive versatility: pic.twitter.com/PvFKGgf3aH — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) November 9, 2023

The Sixers' depth has been strong even with starter De'Anthony Melton having a poor start to the season and Jaden Springer still finding his way on the NBA stage after two extended runs in the G League. Plus, Philly is still learning how to integrate the new guys they just got in the James Harden trade — and this is a roster that already had to figure out how to add in some offseason additions. The process, however, has been seamless.

“I think it's a lot of credit to the culture that we have,” Embiid said. “No one has an ego on this team. We got new guys, we took them in, we got them up to speed. I think the fact that guys want to play with each other and they like being around each other, I think it helps a lot, too. Guys are unselfish, the ball is moving no matter if the shots are going in or not. Guys are just happy, just worried about the right things — which is to win. That's the only thing that matters and that's the only thing that should matter.”

The Sixers will probably have to work in new players again come the trade deadline if they can land another star. Whether they have to or not, the depth of this team will be a rare point in which to feel comfort, not concern.