PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are going to look a bit different under Nick Nurse. Joel Embiid isn’t just okay with it, he's very pleased with what the Sixers' new coach is looking to implement.

Embiid helped the Sixers beat the Atlanta Hawks in his first game under Nurse, Philly's preseason finale. He shot the ball poorly but was integrated into the new-look offense that emphasizes pace, movement and quick decisions. That’s the way he wants it to be.

“I think I've always wanted to play that way. I never liked just being an iso player,” Embiid said. “I don't think that's the right way to play, I don't think that's the right way to win. So, I like the system. It's all about, like, today there were a couple of passes, guys weren’t expecting it. I'm telling them, I'm like, ‘When you cut, you got to cut hard and got to cut to mean it and you got to be ready to receive the ball.’ And there was a few times where I'd pass it and they weren't ready.

“But that's gonna be like that all year,” the Sixers' big man continued. “But I just want to come in and look for those guys and just play as a team, just keep moving the ball. And then hopefully that helps us win.”

Embiid said last season, at least as early as November, that he likes being a playmaker and getting everyone involved. While the Sixers star did embrace iso-ball and dominate to the tune of his second straight scoring title, having a more complex offense will serve the Sixers better in the playoffs. After watching how Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets ripped through the 2023 postseason all the way to the title, the recipe for success around a massive but slower-footed centerpiece of the offense is clear.

Tyrese Maxey did a lot of the initiating on offense throughout the preseason, often in sets with double drag screens that got Embiid rolling to the hoop. It opened up shooters on the perimeter and gave Embiid chances to shoot closer looks. Embiid got the ball in his typical spots but had more options than simply sizing up the defense and getting into his bag.

Seems like Nick Nurse wants Tyrese Maxey to initiate a lot of the Sixers' half court sets out of Double Drag action this year Sixers were absolutely spamming this action in the 3rd quarter of tonight's game pic.twitter.com/INgUs8pfrs — Daniel Olinger (@dan_olinger) October 21, 2023

The Sixers already needed to install a better offense after flopping last postseason. But with James Harden potentially prolonging his absence from the team, Philly will be down its best playmaker — perhaps the only one that could be considered great in that skill. Nurse knows he will have to make better playmakers out of Maxey and Embiid while opening up opportunities for them to show it.