Joel Embiid has been on a tear this season and on Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, he put up 44 points in a game that saw the Sixers down 20 points only to rally back to win 119-114 at home. His 40+ point game now ties Wilt Chamberlain for most 40 point games in a Sixers jersey as per the Twitter page StatMuse. The next 40 point game that Embiid has, he will become the Sixers all-time leader for 40 point games.

Embiid tonight: 44 PTS

7 REB

It’s probably safe to say that Joel Embiid will drop another 40+ point game this season considering the way he’s played. This is the fifth time this year that Embiid has surpassed 40 points. Two of those games, he surpassed the 50 point mark, dropping 59 point on the Utah Jazz in a win on Nov. 13 and then dropping 53 points on Dec. 11 against the Chicago Bulls in another win. His first 40 point game this season came on just the third game of the season on Oct. 22 against the San Antonio Spurs. Embiid also had 42 points against the Atlanta Hawks in a win on Nov. 12.

Coming into Friday’s game Embiid had been averaging a league-leading and career-high 32.5 points per game, 9.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocked shots while shooting a career-best 52.4 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from three-point range. Behind his strong play, the Sixers have gone 7-0 to finish off their recent homestand. They are currently 19-12 and only two and half games back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the top seed in the Eastern Conference. It’s been a solid turnaround for a Sixers team that started off the season very poorly.