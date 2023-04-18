A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Philadelphia 76ers took care of business again on Monday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets in their NBA Playoffs first-round matchup to take a 2-0 advantage in the series. Joel Embiid had himself another eye-opening performance, wherein he flirted with a triple-double with 20 points, 19 rebounds, and seven assists.

Embiid was a force down low, particularly on the defensive end, as the Sixers superstar swatted away three blocks in 37 minutes of action. After seeing the box score, however, the six-time All-Star decided to take a dig at Jaren Jackson Jr.and the Memphis Grizzlies:

“Only three blocks? Damn, I need the Memphis scorekeeper,” Embiid said after the game, via ClutchPoints on Twitter.

For those that require context, the Grizzlies scorekeeper was involved in a bit of controversy earlier this season for allegedly padding Jackson’s defensive stats. Particularly, JJJ’s blocks while playing on their home floor were put into question after it was revealed the stark contrast this had as compared to his blocks during road games.

Joel Embiid is obviously well aware of this scandal and the Sixers star decided to shine a light on it as he discussed his post-game performance in Tuesday’s convincing 96-84 win over the Nets. You also have to note that this was the same night that Jackson was named the Defensive Player of the Year, so perhaps Embiid, who himself earned one first-place vote and two third-place votes for DPOY, had some thoughts on that as well. Either way, this is JoJo at his savage best.