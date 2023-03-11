Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid’s big game on Friday has fueled his MVP candidacy, and it has certainly helped him that Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

Embiid came up big for the Sixers to beat the Portland Trail Blazers, even banking the game-winner with 1.1 second left for Philly’s 120-119 win. Meanwhile, Jokic couldn’t have an uglier day, as his triple-double wasn’t even enough to help the Nuggets take down Spurs.

Jokic and the Nuggets got trolled big time for the loss, with many calling them fraudsters that just got exposed. Embiid supporters and NBA fans in general piled more misery on Jokic after Friday’s slate of games, with many saying that the Sixers big man is the true MVP of the season.

I’m sorry but if you think Nikola Jokic is a better player than Joel Embiid then that sucks for you,” one commenter wrote.

Another Twitter user said, “On the same night Nikola Jokic lost to the 17-49 Spurs, Joel Embiid hit a fadeaway game winner for points 38 and 39, overcoming a 21 point deficit. But you tell me who the MVP is.”

“Yes. Nikola Jokic is a bit overrated, MVP should be a player who dominates both sides of the floor and Joel Embiid is that GUY. If Nikola Jokic wins the MVP this year then this league is cooked,” a third Jokic critic added.

Here are more reactions to Embiid actually outshining Embiid during their latest games:

NBA: we’ve released our ladder and Nikola Jokic is the MVP Joel Embiid:

pic.twitter.com/AmjOaa80Xs — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) March 11, 2023

Joel Embiid had 39 and the game-winner in a comeback win over the Blazers while Nikola Jokic had a 37-point triple-double in a loss to the Spurs. Kendrick Perkins: pic.twitter.com/D9r44eUIr9 — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 11, 2023

it is a crime, a basketball crime anyway, to pretend the city of Denver is less lucky to have Nikola Jokic than Philadelphia is to have Joel Embiid https://t.co/ALLjR0LgZJ — Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) March 11, 2023

It remains to be seen who’ll actually win MVP, but clearly, the battle between Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic is getting more interesting as the season enters its final stretch of games.