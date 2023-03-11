Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets just lost to one of the NBA’s worse teams of the season in the San Antonio Spurs. Sure enough, the haters saw it as an opportunity to mock the Colorado franchise and call them frauds.

The Nuggets are officially in a shocking slump as they have now lost two games in a row, both against teams outside the playoff picture. They succumbed to the Chicago Bulls, 117-96, on Wednesday before bowing down to the Spurs 128-120 on Friday night.

Denver remains atop the West with a 46-21 record, but their latest slide is certainly looking concerning. Not to mention that Jokic actually had a monster triple-double of 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against San Antonio.

Several Nuggets haters then took it to Twitter to pile more misery on the team, with one even saying they are now in a “fraud watch.”

“Nuggets on fraud watch, smelling like another early playoff exit,” the detractor wrote.

Another commenter said, “How can you see Nuggets as contenders with poor defense? I’ve been high on them since the start of the season, they have a lot of depth but it’s too easy to get a bucket sometimes.”

A third Twitter user shared, “Spurs beat the Nuggets [and] they’ve been exposed again. Yet people assume teams in the West are scared of the Nuggets. No team is really scared of the them.”

Here are more reactions to the Denver’s horrible loss:

THE NUGGETS LOST TO THE INTENTIONALLY TRYING TO LOSE SPURS AND EMBIID HIT A GAME WINNING FADEAWAY OVER TWO GROWN MEN TO CAP A 20 POINT COMEBACK I FUCKING HATE THIS WEBSITE MAN https://t.co/31nz2oK1dV — Eric Henkels (@EricHMusicLive) March 11, 2023

The nuggets lost to the spurs. pic.twitter.com/JtlwOsTa6n — J. “FUCK YA SPORTS TEAM, NIGGA” Brooks 🦅#TTP (@brooks_lco) March 11, 2023

Indeed, it’s a bad day to be a Nuggets fan.